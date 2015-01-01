Subscribe to free enews!
1998 9610 and 930F

Combines/Accessories, John Deere (4178) in Altona, MB

Precision concave, cyl., beater, dual range cyl., slow spd. kit, MAV chopper, chaff spreader, duals. 930F has a Crary air reel, Schumacher knife, good cond.

View on Western Producer

2010 Case/IH Precision air cart,

Tillage/Harvest/Spraying, Air Seeders (4253) in Assiniboia, SK

3 comp., 430 bu. (15,153 liters), TBH hitch type, dual fan, hyd. drive, fan and fan drive var. drive, meter drive 10" (25.4 cm) steel flighting w/cupped dual 21.5Lx16.1 lug wheels and tires, std. rear tracking width 120" (3.05 cm) centers, 30.5x

View on Western Producer

2017 YANUSH PULL STYLE DOZERS

Machinery/Equipment, Loaders & Dozers (4322) in Goodeve, SK

Buy or lease pricing starting at $25,500. Visit booth 1720 at Manitoba Ag Days for more details or contact Jonathan 306-876-4989, 306-728-9535. www.yanush.ca

View on Western Producer

2015 LEON 16' pull scraper

Machinery/Equipment, Loaders & Dozers (4322) in camrose, AB

n/a hrs., hardly used, 6-way blade, flip down ends, steering axle, excellent condition, $16,000 OBO.

View on Western Producer

