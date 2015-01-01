Subscribe to free enews!
NH P2060 Air Drill

Tillage/Harvest/Spraying, Air Drills (4250) in Moose Jaw, SK

70', DS, 12" spacing, Concord packers, factory disc closers, w/Devloo scrapers and P1060 430 bu. cart.

View on Western Producer

1975 1070 Case tractor,

Tractors, Case/IH (4286) in Brandon, MB

8653 hrs, 105 HP eng., powershift and PTO totally rebuilt in Oct. 2015, c/w dual 3100 FEL w/grapple plus 1991 8' Allied snowblower, good cond., $15,000.

View on Western Producer

HIGHLINE BM1400 SELF-LOADING bale mover

Tillage/Harvest/Spraying, Baling Equipment (4139) in Vermilion, AB

Used one season

View on Western Producer

1998 FLEXI-COIL 5000 air drill

Tillage/Harvest/Spraying, Air Drills (4250) in KILLDEER, SK

3.5" packers, single shoot, $27,000. 306-476-2150, 306-476-7553, Killdeer, SK.

View on Western Producer

