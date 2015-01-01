Subscribe to free enews!
1990 Warren Bulk Feed Trailer

Autos/Trucks/Trailers, Grain Trailers (1505) in Kamloops, BC

9 comp. auger, tri-axle, spring ride, 40' tank, good tires/brakes, $20,000. 250-372-2233. [email protected]

View on Western Producer

GRAIN CLEANER ACCESSORIES

Grain Handling, Grain Cleaners (4121) in Headingly, MB

Warehouse Clearance. 4 new #3 Indent shells, Two #10 and two #32, $300 ea.; New 233 sheets 3'x10' screen material, all sizes, $3.50 sq. ft. selling as one lot only. New screen on frame for Clipper air screen, 22- 54x34" and 22- 54x26",

View on Western Producer

2004 JD 9420

Tractors, John Deere (4295) in Devon, AB

4 WD, 425 HP,4701 hrs., 18 spd., powershift, 710/70R42 Michelin- 75%, diff. lock, 48 GPM, hyd. pump, 4 SCV, radar, Xeon lighting, instructor seat, fully weighted, GreenStar ready, exc. cond. inside/out, Greenlighted 2016, always kept inside when not used,

View on Western Producer

2009 JD 635F Hydraflex

Combines/Accessories, Combine Headers (4199) in Neepawa, MB

clean head w/full finger auger, single point hookup, low stone dam, stubble lights, poly skids, rigid and flex header height sensors, PU reel with hydraulic fore/aft, $20,900 OBO. 204-841-4061, Neepawa, MB

View on Western Producer

