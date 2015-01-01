Grain Handling, Grain Cleaners (4121) in Headingly, MB
Warehouse Clearance. 4 new #3 Indent shells, Two #10 and two #32, $300 ea.; New 233 sheets 3'x10' screen material, all sizes, $3.50 sq. ft. selling as one lot only. New screen on frame for Clipper air screen, 22- 54x34" and 22- 54x26",
Combines/Accessories, Combine Headers (4199) in Neepawa, MB
clean head w/full finger auger, single point hookup, low stone dam, stubble lights, poly skids, rigid and flex header height sensors, PU reel with hydraulic fore/aft, $20,900 OBO. 204-841-4061, Neepawa, MB
