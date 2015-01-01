Subscribe to free enews!
2013 LS P7040C, MFWD,

Tractors, Various (4319) in edmonton, AB

97 HP, 525 hrs., with LL 7101 FEL, 40 gear shuttle shift trans, PTO, 3 PTH, 78" QA bucket, like new condition, $54,000 OBO.

View on Western Producer

CASE IH STX 425 4WD

Tractors, Case/IH (4286) in MANITOU, MB

1320 hrs., Hi-Flow hyd. pump 54 GPM, 24 spd std trans, 4 hyd. outlets, Trimble hydraulic integrated AutoSteer, Trimble CFX 750 display, rear weights, 520/85R42 triples, exc. cond., always shedded.

View on Western Producer

2007 JD 4720

Tillage/Harvest/Spraying, SP Sprayers (4241) in Dapp, AB

800 gal., 1070 spray hrs., 90', 3'' fill, sec. control, 2 sets tires, crop dividers, GreenStar display, Starfire 3000, $175,000.

View on Western Producer

2014 DOEPKER SUPER B's

Autos/Trucks/Trailers, Grain Trailers (1505) in Glenboro, MB

no rust, tires, brakes, drums - 90%, never hauled fertilizer. Can deliver. $78,000.

View on Western Producer

